Sorry, Ole! Michael Carrick is the right choice for Man Utd interim job rather than Solskjaer

The Portuguese tactician only lasted 14 months in the job, during which time United fell to their worst-ever Premier League finish and lost a European final to Tottenham. His insistence on a rigid 3-4-3 formation ultimately proved to be his undoing, but the board knew Amorim was a system manager when they hired him from Sporting CP, just as they knew Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal were pragmatic coaches who also didn't fit the much-debated 'United DNA'.

Amorim eventually signed his own death warrant by speaking out on a lack of backing from the club's board, and whoever is chosen as his permanent successor in the summer will have to be far more willing to bow to the judgement of CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, who clearly now share the real power when it comes to footballing operations, under the watchful eye of the divisive INEOS ownership regime. It's hard to see the team returning to the Champions League with such a problematic backroom structure, let alone fulfilling Berrada's ambition to win the Premier League title by 2028.

For now, United just need someone to steady the ship through to the end of what has been another campaign of abject disappointment. According to reports, it was a toss-up between two club legends for that caretaker role: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick. If the cloud of gloom over Old Trafford is to be lifted, even just temporarily, the job should be given to the latter, as it now seems to be.