(C)Getty images
'We're close!' - Michael Carrick reveals message from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Man Utd snubbed Norwegian for head coach job
Carrick pipped Solskjaer to Man Utd job
When Amorim was sacked in early February, United initially looked like they would bring back Solskjaer for a second managerial stint, the first of which was from 2018-21. In the end, though, ex-United midfielder Carrick was preferred, with the 44-year-old signing a deal until the end of the season. Following his appointment, Carrick admitted this was a huge "honour" to lead his old club and that he was determined to get more out of these players, who were sixth following Amorim's departure.
He said in a statement: "Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour. I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.
"I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here. There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves."
- AFP
Carrick enjoys dream start on return to club
In his first game in charge at United, Carrick oversaw their rousing 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend in their best performance of the season. Lisandro Martinez was the man of the match in that game, and he was quick to praise what Carrick had done in a matter of days.
He said, "One important thing Michael Carrick said was 'use the energy of the people'. Today I think we did it. When we are together it is impossible to lose at home. When you play against this kind of players, the team defends. Not just one or two players. Today we defended so well. We were so compact all the time and then you have the confidence to go into the duels. You feel today a different energy in the eyes of the players. Today the team won, that's the most important thing for me."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Solskjaer and Carrick still 'close'
While some may have been bitter about losing out in this job race, Carrick revealed that Solskjaer congratulated him on getting the role and his tremendous start.
He told reporters, "Yes, I've spoken to him," said Carrick. "We're close. We've been through a lot together, so he's been fully supportive as you would expect. He's some man and I respect him an awful lot. He wished us all the best and was happy that we got the right result."
Carrick knows Solskjaer is "there if ever I need him" but admits he is "not one that bothers a lot of people".
- AFP
Carrick wary of Arsenal test
While United dismissed second-placed City last time out, they arguably face a bigger test away at Arsenal on Sunday. And Carrick was keen to stress that just because they beat City does not mean they can do the same at Emirates Stadium.
He added, "It won't be copy and paste. I'm never one that likes to say 'same again' because it's never, ever the same again. Even if you come in half time and you've had a good performance for 45 minutes, the second half is not the same. We kept the game in good places last week and credit to the boys for that. But we've got to build on it. If we are our best, we feel we've got a good chance."
Advertisement