Michael Carrick hits back at claims Man Utd have given up as Red Devils boss 'almost offended' after Sunderland draw

While the attacking output was limited - with United only forcing a save from Robin Roefs in the 93rd minute through Matheus Cunha - Carrick chose to focus on the grit shown by his heavily rotated side. He viewed the clean sheet and the point gained as a valuable building block for the squad's evolving character.

"It was a tough game," Carrick admitted. "Credit to Sunderland, we knew it was going to be a tough game coming here anyway. We had to dig deep at times, it wasn't our best but actually to take something from the game when you're not at your best is a good trait that we're trying to build as well. There's obviously changes and sometimes you're trying to find that rhythm a little bit which is understandable but I still quite like a lot of the things we did to give us the foundation to then be able to play better at certain times but to take the point in a clean sheet for what it is, I think is okay."