Michael Carrick bins strict Man Utd training rule followed by Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim as interim boss continues to revamp Red Devils

Carrick has overseen impressive victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, and Fulham since taking over from Amorim, although he is having to deal with a number of injury problems. Both Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu are currently battling fitness issues.

On Mount's fitness, Carrick said: "Just took a bit of a knock in training, it is nothing serious, he will be back very very soon."

But on Dorgu, he struck a more sombre note, adding: "Pat, unfortunately, he's going to be out for a period of time. We're still working through how long that's going to be. We weren't sure whether it was a little bit of cramp or whether it was something a little bit more serious and at the moment it looks a little bit more on the serious note."

Carrick admitted the timing is cruel for Dorgu, adding: "So, it'll be a few weeks for that. How many weeks? We'll have to wait and see. That's disappointing for all of us really - and especially for Pat - he's in such a good place, but unfortunately it is part of football."

