Can England defy the history, altitude and atmosphere at Mexico's mythical Azteca fortress and keep their World Cup dream alive?

"The altitude will be, of course, a big disadvantage, because we cannot physically adapt to it in four days," Tuchel said after the win over DR Congo. "It just takes too much time. We have only three days in between this match. That is just a huge advantage that Mexico will have."

The hosts will certainly be better acclimated to the Azteca, where the air is thinner, meaning less oxygen reaches the bloodstream and that, in turn, results in an increase in heart-rate, dehydration and fatigue.

The preferred strategy for coping with high attitude is to arrive weeks beforehand to get the body used to the conditions, but the only alternative available to England is to try fly in as close as possible to kick-off to negate the effects.

It's "hardly ideal" preparation, as Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek put it, and his opinion should be of great relevance to England, as his side have already done what Harry Kane & Co. are about to do, namely go from playing a game in Atalanta to battling El Tri at their fortress in Mexico City.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it didn't go well for the Czechs, who slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the Azteca that ended their participation in the World Cup.