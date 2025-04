This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Everything is possible' - Former Mexico manager Jaime Lozano won't rule out managing Chivas Liga MX J. Lozano CD Guadalajara El Rebaño begin coaching search with Jaime Lozano among top candidates. Robert Siboldi, Ignacio Ambriz, Nicolás Larcamón, Guillermo Almada, among other candidates

Chivas dismissed Gerardo Espinoza shortly after being knocked out from de Clausura 2025

Lozano stated that he does not have a personal relationship with Chicharito