Mexico Copa America 2024 squad: Who will Jaime Lozano take to the United States?

El Tri enter will head to the U.S. with sky-high expectations, but can they come close to reaching them?

If there's one thing you need to know about Mexico's national team, it's that high expectations precede everything they do. It doesn't matter the competition, the form, the situation - if there's a game being played, those that support El Tri expect them to win.

Those expectations aren't always realistic, but they are always real. There's no avoiding them. If Mexico ever falls short, punishment is always swift. That's the situation head coach Jaime Lozano faces heading into this summer's Copa America.

Mexico, though, are not among the favorites to win in the United States. There's still an aura of chaos lingering from the 2022 World Cup, with players still taking shots at former coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino. On talent alone, El Tri aren't among the top three or four teams in this competition, either.

Expectations are there, though, and if Lozano's Mexico doesn't live up to them... well, we all know what happens to Mexico managers who fall short.

But who will make Mexico's Copa America squad? GOAL takes a look...