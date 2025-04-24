MetLife Stadium guide: Tickets, how to get there, where to stay, history & everything you need to know about World Cup final venue

If you're planning a trip to MetLife Stadium, we've got you covered with all the important details

MetLife Stadium is set to be the jewel in the crown of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup and World Cup tournaments taking place in the United States, but it is already one of the most iconic venues in the NFL, with thousands of visitors passing through each year.

The magnificent East Rutherford colosseum is unmistakably part of the fabric of life in New York and New Jersey, with feverish crowds of football fans inevitably lighting up the cityscape during gamedays with vivid displays of sound and colour.

Whether you are going to a game or just planning a stadium tour while you are in town, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about MetLife Stadium, including where to stay nearby, how to get tickets to events, how to get there and more.