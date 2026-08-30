'That mentality was what we really relied on' - Michael Carrick thrilled as Manchester United bounce back to thrash Ipswich Town

Speaking after the impressive win over Ipswich, Carrick praised the way Manchester United recovered from their opening-weekend defeat at Hull. According to the Guardian, the head coach was delighted with the reaction shown by his players after falling behind to an early Leif Davis goal.

Fernandes led the comeback with a hat-trick, while a Jacob Greaves own goal and a late strike from Bryan Mbeumo completed the scoring for the hosts. Chuka Akpom grabbed a late consolation for the visitors, but it did not dampen the mood at Old Trafford. Carrick emphasised the importance of overcoming adversity early in the campaign.