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Internacional v Corinthians - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Memphis Depay to miss Clarence Seedorf debut as Corinthians relegation crisis deepens after Palmeiras thrashing

M. Depay
C. Seedorf
Corinthians vs Vitoria
Corinthians
Vitoria
Serie A

Corinthians forward Memphis Depay will miss Clarence Seedorf's managerial debut against Vitoria following a costly booking during Sunday's derby thrashing by Palmeiras. The Dutch talisman picked up his third yellow card of the season, deepening the relegation misery for the Brazilian giants as they fight to retain their top-flight status.

  • Petulant kick triggers untimely suspension

    Depay will have to sit out his new boss's first match at the helm after picking up a suspension in last weekend's derby loss to Palmeiras. The Dutchman got booked for lashing out at Vitor Roque off the ball during a miserable 4-1 defeat for the Alvinegro. That moment of madness rules him out for nearly a fortnight, keeping him sidelined until a trip to Rio de Janeiro in late October.

  • imago-sport-1082735332.jpgIPA Sport

    Survival mission demands unprecedented turnaround

    A crushing defeat against their fierce rivals leaves the club languishing in 16th place with just 32 points on the board. ESPN Brasil reports that Seedorf must now oversee a career-best win rate to reach the 45-point mark traditionally needed to guarantee safety. His previous coaching peak was 53 percent at AC Milan, while his subsequent spells with Shenzhen, Deportivo La Coruna, and Cameroon never crossed the 48 percent threshold.

  • Decorated boss confronts monumental challenge

    Handing the former midfielder a contract until December 2027 is a desperate roll of the dice following the dismissal of Fernando Diniz. Matters on the pitch are hardly helping his cause, with Depay enduring a miserable campaign that has yielded just one goal and three assists in 27 appearances for club and country. The pressure is mounting fast, as an eight-game losing streak leaves them locked on points with Internacional inside the drop zone.

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  • imago-sport-1084435038.jpgFotoarena

    Survival scrap brings pivotal encounters

    There is at least some good news for Corinthians, with Rodrigo Garro and Kaio Cesar back from bans for next Monday's must-win clash with Vitoria. After that home match at the Neo Quimica Arena, Timao face crucial six-pointers against fellow strugglers Vasco da Gama and Mirassol. With only eight fixtures left to play, every single point matters as one of the country's traditional powerhouses battles to stay in the top flight.

Next matches
COR

COR

Serie A

19 Oct 2026

VIT

VIT