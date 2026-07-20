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Mohamed Saeed

Memphis Depay and Corinthians in stand-off over bonus payment as Netherlands star told not to report for pre-season training

M. Depay
Corinthians
Serie A

The relationship between Memphis Depay and Corinthians has hit a breaking point following the conclusion of the World Cup. As negotiations for a contract renewal stall, the Brazilian club has taken the drastic step of advising the Dutch international not to report for scheduled training sessions to avoid triggering complex financial clauses.

  • Financial tension blocks Depay return

    Behind the scenes in Sao Paulo, a climate of deep pessimism has taken hold regarding the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward’s future with Corinthians.

    According to reports from UOL, the striker was notably absent from a recent open training session held at the Neo Química Arena. This absence was not a coincidence but rather a calculated move by the club to prevent further economic liabilities. The technical staff, led by Fernando Diniz, had requested the session take place at the stadium following recent pitch maintenance, yet the star attraction was nowhere to be seen.

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  • Netherlands v Morocco: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The million dollar bonus dilemma

    The core of the dispute lies in a specific performance-related bonus that is affecting contract negotiations with the player. Depay has not yet extended his deal and talks are ongoing. With that in mind following his efforts at the World Cup with Netherlands, Corinthians granted the player 25 days of holiday, a period that expires this Saturday.

    However, the club’s hierarchy determined that a return to activity makes no sense under the current terms. His return, without a new contract, would only cost them money.

    Journalist Fabio Lazaro detailed the internal logic, explaining the club's hardline stance: "There is no point, and this is the internal understanding at Corinthians, for Memphis to return without a new contract.

  • Administrative errors fuel staff anger

    Adding fuel to an already volatile situation are a series of administrative blunders committed by the club’s legal department. The relationship between Depay’s representatives and the Brazilian giants has soured significantly due to technical errors in the registration of his contract with both the Paulista Federation and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

    Lazaro highlighted the frustration within the Dutch star's inner circle, noting that the same official was responsible for multiple mistakes, noting there was a 30-day deadline for the issue to be corrected.

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  • Corinthians v Flamengo - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images Sport

    Pessimism looms over renewal talks

    As the deadline for a decision approaches, the prospects of seeing Depay in a Corinthians shirt again are fading rapidly. The club are caught between the desire to retain a world-class talent and the harsh reality of their balance sheet.

    The tension created by an unpaid debt worth £6.5 million to Depay, combined with the administrative incompetence regarding his registration, has created a breach of trust that may be impossible to repair.

Serie A
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR
Remo crest
Remo
REM