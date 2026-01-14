Meet the USMNT: Why Monaco's Folarin Balogun was always built for this World Cup

The Folarin Balogun recruitment saga was one of the most unique moments in modern U.S. men's national team history. It felt more college football than soccer: covert meetings, social media clues and, ultimately, a big commitment to the program that promised to elevate the U.S. team to a new level on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Well, that World Cup is nearly here. Now, almost three years after Balogun’s USMNT arrival, the moment that loomed so large during his recruitment is just months away.

That reality suits Balogun just fine. When he committed to the USMNT in 2023, one of the reasons he jumped at the opportunity so early was to build. He didn't want to sit back and wait before making a decision just before the World Cup; he wanted to immerse himself. Over the last three years, the 24-year-old striker has done just that. Now an integral part of the USMNT, Balogun is expected to be an integral part of a game-changing summer for American soccer.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Folarin Balogun.