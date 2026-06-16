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Saudi Arabia v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Maxi Araujo earns Uruguay late draw against Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener as ineffective Darwin Nunez hauled off at half-time

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
World Cup
M. Araujo
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
D. Nunez

Maxi Araujo struck late to rescue a 1-1 draw for Uruguay against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. Marcelo Bielsa’s side laboured for long periods and trailed after Abdulelah Al-Amri’s first-half goal, while Darwin Nunez was substituted at the break following a quiet display. Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais then produced a string of outstanding saves to preserve a valuable point.

  • Saudi Arabia punish sluggish Uruguay before Araujo responds

    Uruguay endured a frustrating first half in Miami and fell behind shortly before the interval. Saudi Arabia defended with discipline and limited Nunez's influence, prompting Bielsa to replace the striker at half-time after an ineffective display. The breakthrough arrived in the 41st minute. Mohamed Kanno's header was parried by Fernando Muslera, but Al-Amri reacted quickest to the loose ball and converted from close range to give Saudi Arabia a surprise lead.

    Uruguay improved significantly after the break. Bielsa's substitutions added greater energy and directness, allowing Federico Valverde and his team-mates to apply sustained pressure. Their persistence finally paid off in the 80th minute when Mohammed Al-Owais saved a header, only for Araujo to convert the rebound from a tight angle and level the scores.

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  • Saudi Arabia v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Nunez silenced by Saudi

    The major talking point centred on Bielsa's decision to withdraw Nunez at half-time. Uruguay's attack lacked fluency during the opening period, and the changes made at the interval immediately improved the team's attacking threat. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, produced another disciplined World Cup performance. Their defensive organisation frustrated Uruguay for long spells and allowed them to remain competitive against one of South America's strongest sides.

  • Al-Owais proves decisive as both sides share the spoils

    Al-Owais was instrumental in securing a point for Saudi Arabia. The goalkeeper made several important stops throughout the match, including an excellent fingertip save to push Manuel Ugarte's powerful effort onto the post just after the hour mark.

    He continued to frustrate Uruguay in the closing stages, denying Valverde in stoppage time as Saudi Arabia held firm. While Uruguay dominated much of the second half, they lacked the cutting edge expected from a side considered among the contenders to progress comfortably from the group.

    For Saudi Arabia, the draw represents an encouraging result and keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive. Uruguay, meanwhile, will be relieved to have avoided defeat after an unconvincing opening performance.

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  • Saudi Arabia v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Pressure grows on Uruguay to improve

    Saudi Arabia will look to build on a hard-earned point and carry momentum into their next Group H match against Spain on June 21. Uruguay, meanwhile, must bounce back and improve their performance to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages alive. Bielsa's side next face Cape Verde at Miami Stadium.

World Cup
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Saudi Arabia crest
Saudi Arabia
KSA
World Cup
Uruguay crest
Uruguay
URU
Cabo Verde crest
Cabo Verde
CPV