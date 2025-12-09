Max Dowman dropped from Arsenal's Champions League squad until February as Gunners decide to call up returning Gabriel Jesus

However, Dowman will now have to wait for another appearance in Europe's premier club competition. Arsenal have confirmed that the teenager can not play again in the tournament until next year. A club statement read: "Gabriel Jesus has replaced Max Dowman on our UEFA A list with immediate effect. Therefore, Gabby is eligible to play in our match against Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday night. Max, who picked up an ankle injury playing for our under-21s on Saturday, will be added to our UEFA B list in January, but will not be permitted to play in any UEFA competitions for 60 days from today (February 6)."

The teenager's injury will be a blow as he has been making waves this season. The 15-year-old has already made five first-team appearances for Arteta's side in all competitions and has been likened to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal by team-mate Cristhian Mosquera.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!