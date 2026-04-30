Harry Kane had 'bad habits' at Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino reveals details of frank conversation with Bayern Munich striker

Pochettino explained that Kane's rise was not immediate and required a significant shift in the player's daily approach to his craft. The manager highlighted the importance of the striker's intelligence in accepting difficult feedback and making the necessary changes to his diet and physical preparation.

Reflecting on those early days during an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, Pochettino said: "When Tim Sherwood left the club and we arrived, I think Harry Kane was the third or the fourth striker. When we started to work with Harry, we saw that his mindset was determined to be successful.

"It's true he didn’t have the best habits, but after we had a talk with him, he was very intelligent and was quick to change those habits (training, food etc). We feel proud, but it's him and the people that are next to him that made him successful."