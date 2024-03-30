'Easy to find numbers to kill someone' - Mauricio Pochettino bizarrely claims his struggling Chelsea side should be fourth in the Premier League 'if you look at the data' as he insists Blues can win the title
Mauricio Pochettino has made the surprising claim that his Chelsea side should be fourth in the Premier League and can one day with the title.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pochettino claims data shows how they are doing
- Chelsea are 11th in the table
- Blues host Burnley