'It's obviously been a whirlwind' - USMNT and NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese embraces the chaos, refuses to look too far ahead - even with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon

To put it simply, Matt Freese's life is changing at a pace that's hard for even him to grasp. The 2025 calendar year has been, in essence, everything the 27-year-old goalkeeper has been working for. After years on the sidelines, Freese has finally been given a chance to show who he is, and do so at the highest level.

The rewards and accolades followed: Gold Cup heroics, MLS Goalkeeper of the Year nomination, a new contract with New York City FC, the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game - the types of things that felt so far away for so long for a player that had been considered a career backup.

Freese isn't that anymore. He might just be the U.S. men's national team's World Cup No. 1 goalkeeper. He is, currently, a centerpiece for NYCFC as they begin a run towards the MLS Cup. After several years of working in the shadows, Freese is now very much in the spotlight. The importance of that isn't lost on him. It means things are working. It also means that the pressure is mounting.

"There hasn't been a lot of time for reflecting," Freese tells GOAL. "It's not even that I've been so busy that I haven't been able to physically take time to reflect on it. It's that I've chosen not to reflect on it much. I probably won't really think or reflect on these moments and a lot of these accomplishments, if you can call them that, until I'm 41 and done playing.

"I want to play until I reach 40. I want to accomplish a lot of things before then. I'm not patting myself on the back before the job is done, and that job isn't going to be done for another 13 or 14 years."

That quest, then, is ongoing. Every match and every save is now under the microscope. All of this has seemingly happened quickly for him. In truth, it's been the byproduct of years of work. Harvard essays, hard conversations, injuries, patience - those are what got him here. All of that work can disappear in the blink of an eye, though, with one bad game or perhaps even one bad moment.

And so the journey continues, starting on Tuesday with a playoff game against Charlotte FC, Freese's latest moment in a spotlight that is starting to become familiar, if not comfortable.

"It's obviously been a whirlwind since this summer, but I love the pressure," Freese says. "I love chaos. I think one of my strengths is that I'm able to weather storms and I'm able to stay composed under pressure. I can stick it out when a lot is going on, so I'm enjoying all of this. It's a huge honor to have this pressure and to have this chaos. It's a huge honor to travel for the national team, and a huge honor to be a part of this playoff run right now in New York.

"I'm excited by it and I'm honored to be in the position I am. I want to repay all of the trust that has been put in me."