BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Mats Hummels Ediz TerzicGetty
Gill Clark

'I felt insulted' - Mats Hummels explodes over Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic's 'submissive' tactics ahead of Champions League final as he reveals 'bitterness' over shock Germany Euro 2024 squad snub

Borussia DortmundMats HummelsChampions LeagueBorussia Dortmund vs Real MadridReal MadridGermanyEuropean Championship

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has let rip at manager Edin Terzic's tactics ahead of their Champions League final clash against Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Dortmund star criticises manager's tactics
  • 'Insulted' by style of play
  • Also disappointed at Germany snub
Article continues below