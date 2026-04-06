Matri after Napoli v Milan: "Alisson Santos turned the game around, and that's how Conte won it"

A goal from Politano may well have ruled Milan out of the title race for good. Napoli won 1-0 at the Maradona against Massimiliano Allegri’s side, with the decisive goal coming from the former Inter player, who came on fifteen minutes from time to replace Spinazzola and, just a few minutes later, was on hand in the opposition’s box to volley home the winning goal with his right foot. With these three points, Antonio Conte’s side leapfrog Milan, moving two points clear of the Rossoneri and seven points behind leaders Inter, who scored five goals against Roma yesterday.