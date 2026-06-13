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How much will Mateus Fernandes cost Man Utd? Transfer fee predicted as West Ham relax stance on £80m-rated midfielder
Carrick abandons Anderson chase to target Hammers star
According to Football Insider, Old Trafford officials have moved swiftly to adjust their summer recruitment strategy, identifying Fernandes as the ideal candidate to bolster their central options. Carrick's recruiting team chose to withdraw from a heavily contested race for Nottingham Forest's Anderson after realising the astronomical financial packages demanded would severely compromise their remaining transfer budget.
The club's coaching staff expressed immense determination to secure a technically gifted midfielder to partner incoming Atalanta star Ederson in a completely revamped engine room. United brokers are confident that the London Stadium outfit's delicate contractual position will allow them to secure their primary target for a significantly lower expenditure than initially quoted.
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West Ham drops financial demands
The 21-year-old maestro could be allowed to depart the capital for a reduced fee of around £70m despite his employers initially slapping a prohibitive £84m valuation on their prize asset. The Hammers' bargaining position has been severely compromised following their catastrophic relegation from the Premier League, which has left them vulnerable to top-flight vultures.
To balance the books, the London club may be forced to sanction the sale of the former Southampton man just 12 months after signing him, particularly as the player has expressed little desire to ply his trade in the second tier, further accelerating internal boardroom discussions regarding a summer compromise.
Elite competition sparking rapid action
The sudden acceleration of United’s interest has been heavily catalysed by a massive influx of elite continental competition over the past few weeks. Figures at Old Trafford were left highly alarmed after European heavyweights Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Premier League rivals Arsenal all initiated formal enquiries with the player's representatives. Determined not to lose out on one of their absolute priority targets, Man U is now moving with immense urgency to wrap up the deal before a full-scale bidding war can materialise.
According to Sky Sports, United's board is currently finalising the structural paperwork and preparing an official opening offer to submit to the London Stadium. While no formal bid has crossed West Ham's desk just yet, the groundwork is already securely laid out, with the understanding that United have already established total clarity regarding Fernandes' personal terms and anticipate zero contractual issues on the player's side.
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Fernandes has the pedigree to anchor new midfield
The justification for investing such a significant financial package lies in the player’s unique statistical output and seamless tactical adaptation to English football. The Portuguese international has seen his stock rise exponentially since shifting across the country, turning heads with his elite press-resistance and structural discipline under pressure.
Fernandes made 39 appearances with the Hammers across all competitions last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.