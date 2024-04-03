Mason Mount Chelsea Man Utd HIC 16:9GOAL
Peter Fitzpatrick

Revealed: Mason Mount came close to joining Liverpool & Arsenal before £60m Man Utd transfer - with Mikel Arteta believing deal with Chelsea was 'done'

Mason MountManchester UnitedChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersLiverpoolArsenal

Chelsea were looking to sell Mason Mount for financial reasons as early as December 2022, six months before his big-money move to Manchester United.

  • Chelsea encouraged offers to raise cash
  • Rumours suggested Mount had wanted out

  • Liverpool, Arsenal tried to sign him

