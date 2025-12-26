‘There’s an opportunity’ - Mason Mount opens up on England World Cup squad hopes as Man Utd midfielder enjoys resurgence under Ruben Amorim

Few moments encapsulated Mount’s struggles more clearly than a Manchester derby just over a year ago. Handed a starting role by new head coach Ruben Amorim against Manchester City, Mount lasted only 12 minutes before being forced off with another injury. The sight of him walking slowly towards the tunnel, flanked by United’s medical staff, captured the frustration of a player desperate to contribute but repeatedly denied by his body.

"It was very tough because, obviously, the manager had just come in," he said. "I was getting into the team. When I felt it, I was like 'this is not going to be a good one'. It takes a couple of days to kind of get your head around that. But then for me, it was always, 'I'm back on it now, focus. What can I do to get back as quick as possible and in the best shape I can be?'"

That mindset is now bearing fruit. Amorim’s faith has been rewarded with a player who brings intensity, discipline and balance to United’s midfield. Even in defeat, Mount’s contribution has been noted. Gary Neville remarked during the recent 2-1 loss to Aston Villa that United look a better side when Mount is involved, a judgement rooted in more than statistics.

"There's a lot that people don't see, but within the group I think bringing that energy for myself and for the boys onto the pitch is super important," he insisted. "Seeing me start a press or pressing the goalkeeper when it's not on, but then it also sets a trigger for the rest of the lads to go. I've been used a bit higher up in a position that I'm used to. I can go forward, I can get into the box. Also, when we don't have the ball, I will drop in and help the lads in midfield."

Mount is convinced that his best football may still lie ahead, shaped by the lessons of recent seasons.

"I think I'm getting close to really getting back to that [his best]," he said. "I think now with all my experience that I've got and experiences that I've been through, I think it [his best level] can be higher than before. "Over the last couple of years, it's been difficult to get even close to that level. But now, I've had a really good pre-season and a lot of games. A lot of minutes in the legs. I feel like I'm getting close to being back."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!