AFP
Mason Greenwood ready for shock move as new bid made for Marseille forward
A lucrative move to Turkey
Fenerbahce are closing in on a blockbuster deal for Greenwood, with Marseille now highly advanced in talks to part ways with the English forward. According to RMC Sport, negotiations between the two clubs have been progressing steadily behind the scenes since the conclusion of the 2024–25 season, when speculation surrounding Greenwood’s future first intensified.
While Atletico Madrid attempted to lure the former Manchester United man to Spain with a compelling sporting project, the lucrative financial package on the table in Turkey ultimately swayed his decision. The striker is now poised to commit to a four-year contract in Istanbul, where he will pocket a staggering net salary of €10m per season.
- AFP
Complex financial structure
When Greenwood swapped United for Marseille in the summer of 2024, a sell-on clause was embedded into his contract, guaranteeing the English giants a cut of any future transfer. To navigate this, Fenerbahce deployed a unique transfer strategy that set them apart from competitors like Atletico Madrid - who had attempted to negotiate a deal directly with Marseille. Instead, the Turkish outfit chose to split their negotiations, holding separate talks with OM and United to clear the respective financial shares owed to each club.
The deal for the English forward is valued at €42m, inclusive of add-ons, which comprehensively covers Manchester United's sell-on percentage. Contrary to recent reports suggesting Marseille retained a 60% stake in the player, the newly structured deal ensures that the French club will pocket a net sum of approximately €30m once the operation is fully finalized.
Tensions behind the scenes
Despite Greenwood's undeniable talent on the pitch, the Marseille hierarchy viewed his departure as a financial necessity, as offloading his substantial wages provides much-needed relief to the club's payroll. Once the financial framework with Fenerbahce was established, the French club brought United into the discussions to finalise the revenue split and ensure the transaction satisfied all parties involved.
Behind the scenes, growing dissatisfaction with the forward's daily attitude and commitment levels over the course of the campaign ultimately convinced club officials to sanction a sale, regardless of his high ceiling. The entire operation was orchestrated by Marseille’s newly appointed sporting director, Gregory Lorenzi, who identified the departure as a key step in his broader mission to revamp the first-team squad.
- AFP
European ambitions await Greenwood after stellar campaign
Greenwood enjoyed a stellar 2025-26 campaign with Marseille, netting 26 goals and providing 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. His impressive performances helped the French side secure a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1, booking their spot in the Europa League for next season. Meanwhile, his prospective new club, Fenerbahce, finished their domestic campaign as runners-up behind champions Galatasaray, meaning they are set to feature in the Champions League second qualifying round.
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