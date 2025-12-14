Mason Greenwood scores late winner vs Monaco to send Marseille third in Ligue 1 as ex-Man Utd forward earns Man of the Match trophy

After leading Marseille to a thrilling 3-2 win over Union Saint-Gilloise with a brace in the Champions League in midweek, Greenwood emerged as the Ligue 1 giants' saviour once again as he starred with a solitary goal in their win over Monaco on Sunday.

De Zerbi's side were far from impressive against Monaco until Greenwood popped up with a superb first-time finish in the 82nd minute. The 24-year-old, who picked up Ligue 1's Man of the Match award after the final whistle, now has 11 goals in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this term, and 14 goals across all competitions.