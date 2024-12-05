Mason Greenwood has 'most impressive shot' at Marseille as goalkeeper says French club must be 'happy and delighted' to have ex-Man Utd forward
Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has claimed that former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has the 'most impressive shot' at Les Phoceens.
- Rulli claims Greenwood has best shot at Marseille
- Believes club is 'happy and delighted' to have him
- Greenwood has good start to life at Marseille