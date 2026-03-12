AFP
Why Mason Greenwood was almost placed on transfer list by Marseille
Tension at the Velodrome
According to a new report, Greenwood’s stint with Marseille nearly ended prematurely due to significant friction with the club's sporting director, Medhi Benatia. An investigation by La Provence revealed that the former Manchester United man was close to being placed on the transfer list last season.
The core of the dispute centered on Greenwood's perceived lack of application. Benatia was reportedly unimpressed by the forward's commitment during training sessions and his refusal to contribute defensively during matches. The relationship apparently deteriorated to the point where the player actively avoided the sporting director at the club’s training ground.
Tactical friction and being put on the bench
The discontent eventually spread from the boardroom to the bench. Former head coach Roberto De Zerbi apparently echoed Benatia's concerns at the start, which had tactical implications for the 24-year-old.
The striker was left out of the starting XI for two crucial matches in a row against RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain in March of last year. The manager then reportedly demanded that Greenwood play a defensive role if he wanted to remain part of the project in the south of France.
A season-saving turnaround
Despite facing the threat of being sold, Greenwood managed to turn things around before the end of last season. After returning to the starting XI, he immediately scored six goals and recorded two assists in the final eight league games.
That period proved to be a turning point for the 24-year-old, as he forced the management to reconsider their stance. His defining moment came on the final day, scoring the decisive goal against Le Havre to secure crucial Champions League qualification.
Greenwood a key player this season
After Marseille decided not to sell him last summer, Greenwood has again enjoyed a product campaign. In a total of 37 matches across all competitions, he has scored 25 goals and provided eight assists.
The French club are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 standings with 46 points, level with Lyon in fourth place. With a 10-point gap behind second-placed Lens, and 11 points behind league leaders PSG, Marseille will aim to secure a top-three finish to earn a Champions League spot. Greenwood and his team-mates will face Auxerre and Lille before the international break later this month.
