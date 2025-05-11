'Strange and terribly annoying' Mason Greenwood fires Marseille into Champions League as French media praise 'undeniable talent' after late thunderbolt in crucial win at Le Havre
French media and fans spoke highly of Mason Greenwood as the ex-Manchester United star scored in Marseille's win over Le Havre.
- Greenwood scored in Marseille's win over Le Havre
- Secured a Champions League slot
- Star winger garnered praise from French media