'They have twisted feet!' - Mason Greenwood & Co urged to 'give back salaries' at Marseille after Monaco hammering as Roberto De Zerbi is warned he may have lost dressing room M. Greenwood Marseille Monaco Ligue 1 R. De Zerbi

Mason Greenwood and Co have been urged to "give back their salaries" at Marseille after their chastening 3-0 defeat against AS Monaco.