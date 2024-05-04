On-fire Mary Fowler holds the key to Man City's WSL title bid after ousting Lionesses star Chloe Kelly from the line up

The Australia star had to wait for her chance, but she has been in flying form since displacing one of England's biggest names in Gareth Taylor's XI

As the clock ticked past the hour-mark last Sunday, Manchester City needed a hero. While most thought the Women’s Super League leaders would be no match for soon-to-be-relegated Bristol City, they simply could not find a way to break the deadlock, and it looked like their strong position in the title race was about to weaken. That was until Mary Fowler, who only recently went four months without a league start, stepped up.

The 21-year-old’s two-goal display in an eventual 4-0 win was the latest in a string of top performances that have seen her keep hold of a starting berth in the Cityzens’ competitive forward line, leaving Lionesses icon Chloe Kelly among the substitutes until an injury to Khadija Shaw paved a path for her return last week.

Between November and March, on the bench is largely where Fowler found herself, to the dismay of those in her native Australia especially. But while fans Down Under have long known just how special a talent she is, the youngster is now proving it some 10,000 miles from home – and she’s doing it right when the pressure is heating up as Man City pursue a first WSL title in eight years.