AFP
Mary Earps returns to England! Lionesses hero agrees to join London City Lionesses as PSG exit nears
High-profile return for Lionesses star
According to BBC Sport, the 33-year-old goalkeeper is poised to return to the Women's Super League just two years after departing Manchester United for the French capital. Earps, who has twice been named the FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year, has spent a productive period with PSG, making 22 appearances in the Premiere Ligue this season and recording 12 clean sheets.
Despite her individual success in France, the allure of returning to England and joining an ambitious project under owner Michele Kang has proved decisive. Earps remains one of the most recognisable figures in the women's game, having been instrumental in the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph and their subsequent run to the 2023 World Cup final.
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Stunning deal for Barcelona icon Leon
The recruitment drive at London City Lionesses does not stop at the goalkeeper position. The club also reached a verbal agreement to sign Spanish international defender Mapi Leon. The 30-year-old recently ended a glittering nine-year tenure at Barcelona, where she established herself as one of the finest centre-backs in world football.
Leon arrives with an incredible pedigree, having won 27 trophies during her time in Catalonia, including four Champions League titles. Her most recent European success came in a dominant 4-0 victory over Lyon in the final. Her arrival, alongside Earps, signals a massive statement of intent for a club that finished sixth in the WSL last term.
Kang's ambitious transfer vision
Backed by American businesswoman Michele Kang, London City Lionesses are effectively attempting to redraw the map of English women's football. The double swoop for Earps and Leon is expected to be finalised with official contract signings later this month. These moves represent a significant step up in quality as the club seeks to challenge the established WSL elite.
The club are also maintaining their pursuit of two-time Ballon d'Or winnerAlexia Putellas, who recently confirmed her departure from Barcelona after 14 years. If successful, the addition of Putellas would round off perhaps the most significant single transfer window by any club in the history of the women's game.
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WSL landscape set for summer shake-up
The move for Earps is just one part of a wider reshuffle across the league this summer. Australia captain Sam Kerr is currently a free agent following her exit from Chelsea, while Arsenal's Katie McCabe joined the Blues. Manchester City are also believed to be leading the race for England forward Beth Mead.
In addition to the Earps deal, Arsenal are making moves of their own, with reports suggesting they are set to sign midfield powerhouse Georgia Stanway from Bayern Munich and Spanish defender Ona Batlle from Barcelona.