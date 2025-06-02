Mary Earps' England retirement 'difficult to take' for Lionesses squad as Chelsea's Lucy Bronze reveals goalkeeper told her of decision before anyone else
Lionesses star Lucy Bronze has revealed that she was the first person Mary Earps called about her shock decision to retire from England duty.
- Earps announced shock England retirement last week
- Bronze reveals she was first person to know
- Explains why it was 'difficult' for Lionesses 'to take'