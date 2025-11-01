Getty Images Sport
Mary Earps launches scathing attack on England boss Sarina Wiegman's 'bullsh*t' decision to recall Chelsea's Hannah Hampton to the Lionesses squad & claims 'bad behaviour was rewarded'
High drama ahead of Euros
Earps has revealed details of her exit from the international scene in her new autobiography 'All In', where she claims fellow 'keeper Hampton's poor conduct during the Euro 2022 campaign "frequently risked derailing training sessions and team resources". Earps claims she told Lionesses coach Wiegman that "bad behaviour is being rewarded" when the Chelsea goalkeeper was reinstated to the squad and the situation came to a head when the England boss named Hampton as her new number one, which prompted Earps' shock international retirement.
Stunning revelations over 'disruptive' behaviour
The Paris Saint-Germain keeper addressed Hampton being dropped from the international squad after Euro 2022, citing her rivals' negative effect on the camp. The players were brought together after the landing the European crown at Wembley and were asked for their feedback - and Hampton's behaviour was singled out.
In an extract from her book published in The Guardian, Earps said: "The only negative that each group reported back on was that behaviour, which was overwhelmingly considered disruptive and unreliable, with a risk of being destructive, taking energy and time from coaches who needed to work with the rest of the team on set-pieces, mentality and of course goalkeeping sessions.
"It affected us all in a domino effect to an extent that was extremely unusual in a successful elite team environment. It also completely contradicted my professional values, which included preserving everything I had, mentally and physically, for performance and for a goalkeeper union where everyone, whatever their role, had the space and support to be great at their job."
Breakdown in relationship explained
But in April 2024, Earps was asked to join a meeting with Wiegman and goalkeeper coach Darren Ward where they revealed that Hampton was going to be reintegrated into the starting XI for a Euro 2025 qualifier. It was a decision which left Earps devastated.
Speaking to Wiegman, Earps said: "I don’t get it. It’s a qualifier match. And bad behaviour is being rewarded."
Earps continued: "Now this felt unjust. My eyes welled with tears. It was a choice that went against my core values. I couldn’t get my head around it because when my values were compromised, the strain always felt heavy enough to keep me up at night. When this kind of a decision compromised my football, I was sleepless. The affinity I had for Sarina and this job – one I’d given every last cell of myself to – was being destroyed, the trust and respect evaporating.
She added: "I wasn’t entitled to keep my place if Sarina didn’t want me to but I was entitled to decide what happened next. I could do what other people do if they’re no longer enjoying their job: I could leave, I could retire."
Final showdown ended Euro hopes
The crunch meeting came the following year at England’s St George's Park training base where it was revealed Hampton would be the Lionesses' No.1 for the forthcoming European Championship in Switzerland.
Earps revealed: "I had 30 seconds to say my piece. I told her (Wiegman) I wasn’t surprised by what she’d just said, that it had been a long time coming, but I felt extremely disappointed, nonetheless. Then I said: 'I just think you could have been more direct and honest from the jump.' She wasn’t happy with that 'No, I don’t think that’s fair. I always communicate openly. We’ve only just made this decision,' she cut in."
Earps added: "That sounded like bullsh*t to me."
