Getty Images Sport
'It's nice to feel that progression' - Martin Odegaard reveals remarkable technique he is employing as he bids to make Arsenal injury comeback
Odegaard suffered an MCL injury against West Ham
Odegaard lasted just 30 minutes of the 2-0 win over West Ham at the start of October and isn't expected to return to action until after the November international break. The Arsenal skipper suffered an MCL injury in his left knee following a collision with Hammers winger Crysencio Summerville. In the process, Odegaard unwittingly made history as he became the first player to be withdrawn before half-time in three successive English top-flight fixtures.
On the injury at the time, head coach Mikel Arteta said: "We haven't had him since the start of the season for one reason or the other. The shoulder twice and then this injury. We'll have to wait and see the extent of that injury, and we'll find solutions, but obviously he's our captain and is a player that gives us a completely different dimension with the things that he can do, especially in attacking."
Ahead of the Gunners' recent Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, Odegaard lifted the lid on how his recovery is going as he targets a return to action. "The rehab is going well. I had a few days off after the West Ham game, because I couldn’t do much work and had to rest my knee anyway, so I went to Norway," Odegaard penned in his captain's notes for the pre-match programme.
"But I’ve been back for a week now and working every day to keep my fitness up as well as trying to heal the injury, so it’s busy days at the moment. It's hard work and long days in recovery, but that’s what you want and I feel like it’s going well so far."
'Nice to feel that progression'
The Gunners skipper has since revealed the remarkable technique he has deployed in order to speed up his recovery. "It’s going well and I’m progressing a lot," Odegaard started.
"I’ve started moving around more and I’ve been running on the anti-gravity machine this week. It’s hard work, but nice to feel that progression – it gives you more motivation."
Arsenal have a number of anti-gravity treadmills in their medical and rehab centre at their London Colney training centre. Anti-gravity treadmills use a pressurised air chamber to uniformly reduce gravitational load and body weight in precise 1% increments and enables patients to move pain free, restoring and building muscle strength, range of motion, balance, function, and fitness in the process.
Odegaard targeting North London Derby
Odegaard will be targeting the North London Derby as a potential return date following his knee injury. Arsenal face Burnley, Slavia Prague and Sunderland before the final international break of the year next month.
And Arsenal make a testing return to domestic duties following the international break as they face rivals Tottenham before a testing Champions League tie with Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich.
Arsenal made history on Wednesday
Arsenal have been nigh-on unstoppable this season having failed to win only two matches in all competitions this season as they lost 1-0 to Liverpool and drew 1-1 with Manchester City in September. And their 2-0 EFL Cup win over Brighton saw the Gunners make history.
Indeed, their 2-0 victory over Brighton meant they became the first English top-flight team in history to play all six games in a month, and win them all without conceding a single goal as Arsenal extended their winning run to eight games.
Victory over the Seagulls set up a fifth round EFL Cup meeting with fellow Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, who Arsenal beat 1-0 on home turf earlier this month courtesy of a first half Eberechi Eze strike.
