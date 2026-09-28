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Martin Odegaard furious with Bernardo Silva after 'dirty' late tackle in Norway's defeat to Portugal
Odegaard slams Silva’s 'dirty' challenge
The Nations League encounter between Norway and Portugal was overshadowed by a flashpoint in the final moments of the game. Odegaard was the victim of a heavy challenge from Silva, which occurred well after the ball had been released. The Arsenal captain, clearly distressed by the nature of the tackle, did not hold back when assessing the incident in his post-match comments. The incident took place at the Ullevaal Stadium, where Norway suffered a narrow defeat despite Erling Haaland finding the back of the net.
Speaking to TV2 after the final whistle, Odegaard made his feelings clear about the conduct of his opponent. The 27-year-old midfielder was seen dragging his foot and limping heavily as he avoided the usual mixed zone interviews. "It doesn't belong on a football pitch. It's a shame that people behave like that. It's a head fog from him. Just kicks me down long after I've played the ball away. I don't understand what he's doing," Odegaard said.
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No apology offered
Odegaard admitted he was unsure of what Silva was trying to accomplish, emphasizing that such behavior simply does not belong on a football field. Although Odegaard expressed disappointment over the incident, calling it a shame while resignedly accepting it as a reality of the game, the situation remains unresolved. Most notably, Odegaard confirmed that Silva made no attempt to offer an apology or reconcile in the aftermath of the event.
"You have to ask him. I don't know what he's doing. It doesn't belong on a football field. It's a shame that people do that, but that's life," Odegaard noted.
Portuguese camp remains defiant
While the Norwegian side was unified in their condemnation of the tackle, the Portuguese camp took a significantly different view of the incident. Silva was dismissive when approached by reporters after the game, showing little remorse for the challenge that had caused so much friction. "Which tackle? That's football, my friend," Silva told Nettavisen.
Goalscorer Goncalo Ramos also downplayed the severity of the clash, aligning with his teammate's perspective that the physicality was unremarkable. "It's the kind of thing that happens in every match. It's part of the game," Ramos added.
- AFP
Fears grow over ankle damage
The immediate concern for Norway is the extent of the damage to Odegaard's ankle. The captain was unable to participate in a late corner as Norway chased an equalizer, instead remaining stationary in the center circle while his teammates pushed forward. Head coach Staale Solbakken now faces the prospect of being without his captain for the upcoming fixtures against Wales and the return leg against Portugal. Odegaard himself admitted he was worried about how the injury would settle overnight. When asked if he feared a long spell on the sidelines, he said: "I hope not, but I got a knock on the ankle there, so it probably won't be good tonight."
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