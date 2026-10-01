'He tries to make it one big family!' - Inside Mark van Bommel's tactical setup alongside De Bruyne and Tielemans

According to Nieuwsblad, Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel has set out to build a cohesive, family environment as he settles into his new international role. Midfielder Mandela Keita, who won the Belgian league title under Van Bommel at Royal Antwerp, confirmed the manager's methods remain unchanged.

Keita highlighted that Van Bommel brings instant tactical clarity, organizational stability, and elite man-management to the international setup.

Belgium prepare to face Turkey at Sclessin following an intense period of squad preparation.