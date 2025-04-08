AC Milan v Genoa - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Mario Balotelli cites actor Kevin Spacey and threatens to unleash his 'rebellious 16-year-old' self in bizarre message after three-month absence from Genoa squad

M. BalotelliP. VieiraGenoaSerie A

Mario Balotelli vows to unleash his "rebellious 16-year-old self" in a cryptic message on Instagram after being frozen out from the Genoa squad.

  • Balotelli joined Genoa as free agent in October 2024
  • Hasn't been a part of squad since January
  • Sent a cryptic message to coach Patrick Vieira
