Marcus Rashford told there’s ‘something wrong’ if he can’t enjoy football at Man Utd

The dramatic shift in Rashford’s demeanour has not sat well with everyone, particularly former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson. Reacting to the forward's rediscovered happiness away from Old Trafford, the legendary midfielder delivered a blunt assessment of Rashford's psychological approach to handling the pressure in Manchester.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Robson said: "Marcus Rashford, as a player, I can’t understand it. When you’re at Manchester United and everybody’s saying he’s lost confidence and belief in his own form at the club, and he goes and says he’s starting to enjoy his football again at Aston Villa. If you can’t enjoy your football at Manchester United, there’s something wrong with you."

Robson also noted that welcoming the forward back into the dressing room next summer wouldn't be a straightforward decision, pointing to the fierce competition now present at Carrington and the potential friction it could cause: "I’m just not quite sure whether I'd bring Marcus back in just because the lads could go, 'well, what about his attitude?'," Robson admitted. "At the moment, the club have got Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount who is a top player when he’s fit. Unfortunately for him, he keeps getting injuries. They’ve even got Patrick Dorgu who has done fantastic and I feel sorry for the lad because he got injured when he was doing great."