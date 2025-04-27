Marcus Rashford's season over? Aston Villa offer devastating injury update after Man Utd loanee misses FA Cup semi-final defeat
Aston Villa have offered an update on Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United loanee missed their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace.
- Rashford suffers injury - misses FA Cup semi
- Unai Emery confirms Rashford out for 'few weeks'
- Season could be over - final match less than a month away