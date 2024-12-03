Marcus Rashford's new-manager bounce is nothing new - but Ruben Amorim is showing he can permanently unlock Man Utd's enigmatic attacker

The forward usually makes a fast start under a new boss, but the Portuguese coach's man-management skills could lead to a permanent revival

"From Wythenshawe and loves to fight. He’s born to play, in red and white. So listen close, it must be said. Like Manchester, Rashford is red." Those are the lyrics to one of the best chants Manchester United fans have come up with in in recent years, but within the last 12 months the ditty has effectively been on hiatus amid the stand-off between supporters and their homegrown star.

On Sunday, however, the chant was booming around Old Trafford once more as Rashford showed further signs of his revival under Ruben Amorim. The forward struck twice against Everton after scoring the first goal of Amorim's reign at Ipswich, and in just three appearances under the Portuguese coach he has as many goals as in his previous 18 games under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford looks happy again after a turbulent year, and after scoring his second goal against Everton he re-enacted his trademark celebration by pointing to his head. The gesture, which was a staple of his 30-goal season in 2022-23, had rarely been seen in the last year, largely because he had not been scoring very often (eight goals in all competitions last term). But even when he had scored, his reaction was more one of relief rather than celebrating his mentality.

Article continues below

Every United fan and England supporter will be pleased about Rashford's rebirth, as at times this season and last he appeared to be missing in action, his mind seemingly elsewhere. The challenge is for him to stay motivated and keep on scoring, and the early signs under Amorim are positive.