Marcus Rashford open to being part of 'new project' at Man Utd as chances of permanent Barcelona transfer fade

Reports suggest that Rashford would be open to the possibility of returning to United in the event that Barca closes the door on him. A change of coach and direction at Old Trafford is something he is open to being part of, especially as he is still contracted to the club until 2028, as per MG TV via Diario Sport.

Rashford's priority was to continue at Barça, and his agents had already met several times with the Blaugrana club to agree on his conditions, but the operation has cooled down so much that he could be more out than in the Camp Nou. Barca must make the final decision but would not be willing to sign his continuity at the figures being discussed.







