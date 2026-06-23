Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers and why England's bench of 'finishers' holds the key to World Cup success

A term usually reserved for rugby union coaches, Arteta brought it to football following September's Champions League win over Athletic Club when describing match-winner Gabriel Martinelli's impact off the bench: "Sometimes the finishers will be more important than the starters this season And in the end, the finishers made the impact to win the game."

The comment raised a few eyebrows - and not just for the LinkedIn-bro, 'High Performance'-esque language. But it also spoke to the depth of talent available to Arteta, that he had a bunch of players in reserve who were as good as those named to his line up who could change a game even during short cameos.

The same is the case for England at the World Cup. Thomas Tuchel, too, is able to call upon a wealth of attacking talent, but cannot get all of them into the same team (or even all of them into his squad!). And, like Arsenal did many times during their Premier League title triumph, England will need their 'finishers' to help carry them over the line this summer.