Marcus Rashford's stance on returning to Man Utd under Michael Carrick revealed as Hansi Flick offers fresh verdict on Barcelona loanee

Per the Daily Mirror, Rashford has no desire to return to United in the summer and is hoping to seal a move to a new club in the summer, ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Barcelona have the option to buy the star outright this summer, and he is reported to have told the Catalan club that he wants to stay, and is so desperate to do so that he is willing to renegotiate the terms of his current deal, should it help push through his permanent arrival at the club.

Rashford has said of his hopes for the future: "What I want is to stay at Barca. It's the ultimate goal, but it's not the reason I'm training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles."

And when asked about his first impressions of the city and how he has settled in with Barcelona, the versatile forward added: "I'm settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed.

"For me, the reason I'm here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I'm totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my teammates; I have no complaints."