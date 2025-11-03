Marcus Rashford makes Hansi Flick 'happy' but Barcelona boss wants more goals after key role in La Liga win

Barcelona returned to winning ways at the Olympic Stadium, defeating Elche 3-1 to stay within touching distance of leaders Real Madrid. Flick’s side dominated early, pressing aggressively and capitalising on defensive lapses. Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres struck twice in quick succession, before Rafa Mir briefly halved the deficit. But the moment of the night belonged to Rashford, who sealed the win in the 68th minute with a thunderous effort off the crossbar registering his sixth goal of the campaign and thirteenth direct goal involvement this season.

Rashford’s confidence continues to soar in Raphinha’s absence. The 27-year-old has thrived on the left flank, linking fluidly with Torres and Fermin Lopez in Flick’s high-tempo system. His revival, after a difficult spell at Manchester United, has been one of Barca’s success stories of the season.

After the game, coach Flick summed up the mood perfectly as he approach to the result was satisfied but grounded: “The most important thing is the three points,” he said. “We did many things well, others not so well. There are still areas where we must improve.”