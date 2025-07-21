Marcus Rashford BarcelonaGetty/GOAL
Marcus Rashford arrives in Barcelona to complete loan move as Hansi Flick's plans for Man Utd outcast are revealed

Marcus Rashford has arrived in Barcelona ahead of completing a season-long loan move to the Spanish champions from Manchester United. The Catalan giants, who are in search of a new left winger, agreed to sign the attacker temporarily but with an option to make the transfer permanent next season.

  • Rashford in Barcelona to complete loan move
  • Set to join Barcelona on a season-long loan deal
  • Will be on his second loan spell after Villa stint
