Marco Silva agrees to replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica despite Fulham doubling Portuguese side's offer

According to talkSPORT, Silva has reached a verbal agreement to become the new manager of Benfica, succeeding the Real Madrid-bound Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese giants turned their attention to the 48-year-old after their primary target, Ruben Amorim, proved reluctant to accept the position.

Silva is already taking steps towards this move, reportedly building a house close to Lisbon. Fulham have made a desperate attempt to retain their manager by offering him a three-year contract worth an impressive £8 million a year. However, this proposal seems to have been rejected, with Benfica offering a significantly lower salary of around £4m a year to secure his services as his current deal expires at the end of June.