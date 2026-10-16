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Marco Rose relishes Bournemouth's 'perfect' European dream after back-to-back Europa League wins
A historic night at the Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth written a new chapter in their club history on Thursday night, securing a dominant 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz in what was their first-ever home match in European competition. The Vitality Stadium was buzzing with emotion as the Cherries continued their sensational start to the Europa League campaign. Following an opening-day triumph against Real Sociedad, this latest result ensures the Premier League side maintains a 100 per cent record in the tournament.
Goals from Evanilson and Rayan set the tone for the evening before Alvaro Rodriguez converted a clinical penalty to seal the points. The victory was a welcome distraction from domestic struggles, providing a sense of euphoria for a club that has climbed from the bottom of the English football pyramid to competing at the highest continental level. Owner Bill Foley, who flew in from the United States specifically for the game, watched on as his investment bore fruit on the big stage.
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Rose reflects on a special evening
After a grueling weekend in the Premier League, Rose was thrilled with his team's strong response. Despite enduring a rough domestic stretch—remaining winless so far and suffering a bruising 5-1 defeat at Chelsea—the Cherries have managed to flip the script and find their rhythm in European competition. He emphasized that this dominant performance, capped by three goals and a well-earned clean sheet, should serve as a vital building block to restore the team's confidence and improve their future results.
"It's big win, a nice win. I'm really proud and happy. It's a privilege to be part of this. It's a special evening. We should use this performance, the clean sheet and the three goals to get confidence in our performances and results," Rose said. The manager noted the importance of the result for the squad's morale, stating: "It's the perfect start, a clean sheet and performance wise. The effort, attitude of the lads, the response we were asking for after Saturday's game."
Squad depth and tactical rotation
Rose opted to make five changes to his starting lineup with an eye on the upcoming league clash against Sunderland. While the alterations led to a slightly sluggish start in the first half, the quality eventually shone through once Evanilson broke the deadlock with a powerful header. The manager defended his selection choices, emphasizing that he has full faith in the depth of his current squad to compete on multiple fronts this season.
"I did it because I was confident and I believe in the lads. We have many players in good shape, we've had good weeks of training. It shows me we are competitive. We have competition in our team. That's what we need. We did well. Sturm are normally a high-pressing team. We didn't give them anything in the first half. To have a clean sheet for me was very important," Rose added.
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Targeting the elusive first win
European competition has provided much-needed relief from their domestic struggles. Bournemouth are still searching for their first Premier League win under Rose after suffering a bruising defeat away at Chelsea over the weekend. This coming weekend’s clash against Sunderland offers an ideal opportunity to regroup, turn the corner, and finally claim their first three points of the campaign.
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