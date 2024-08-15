With the MLS transfer window officially closed, here is a look at the top 10 signings

The 2024 MLS summer transfer window has officially closed, and teams have bolstered their rosters with new additions ahead of a Fall playoff push.

Ten of MLS's 29 current clubs (30 including San Diego) have broken their respective transfer-fee records: Austin FC, Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution, San Diego FC, and San Jose Earthquakes. Nearly $200 million was spent across the entire league spent this window.

From LAFC signing former World Champion Olivier Giroud to Atlanta United adding 2024 UEFA Europa League champion Alexey Miranchuk, MLS clubs have had their most ambitious summer window to date.

Here are the top-10 signings of this historic few months.