Marco Materazzi willing to have Zinedine Zidane 'conversation' for first time since infamous 2006 World Cup final headbutt with Italy legend 'no longer looking for an apology'
Marco Materazzi says he's "no longer looking for an apology" from Zinedine Zidane for the headbutt that overshadowed the 2006 World Cup final.
- Materazzi ready to forgive Zidane
- Hasn't spoken to French legend since 2006 World Cup final
- Zidane headbutted Materazzi and was sent off