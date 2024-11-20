Marco Materazzi willing to have Zinedine Zidane 'conversation' for first time since infamous 2006 World Cup final headbutt with Italy legend 'no longer looking for an apology' Z. Zidane World Cup France Italy

Marco Materazzi says he's "no longer looking for an apology" from Zinedine Zidane for the headbutt that overshadowed the 2006 World Cup final.