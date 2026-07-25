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'Is he what Chelsea really needs?' - Blues legend Marcel Desailly questions £52m move for Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix
Chelsea close in on Palace star
Chelsea are on the verge of completing the £52 million signing of Lacroix from Palace. The 26-year-old defender has reportedly passed a medical and is set to become a key addition ahead of the new campaign. This transfer represents a significant shift in Chelsea's recent recruitment strategy under the BlueCo ownership. It marks the first time in four years that the club have paid a transfer fee for a player aged 26 or older. Lacroix is expected to slot straight into the defence under Alonso.
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Desailly demands established elite leader
Despite Lacroix's recent success, former Chelsea captain Desailly harbours doubts about the move. The 57-year-old believes his old club require a different profile of centre-back to truly solidify their defence.
"Is he what Chelsea really needs? I actually think they need a centre-back with more experience, a player that is already established and can come in and lead the defence," Desailly told Football London. "We need a real experienced leader at the heart of the defence."
Desailly stressed that Chelsea should be targeting players accustomed to the highest levels of the game. He added: "It’s a good move for Lacroix, but I really want to see them target a player who has played at an elite level for a similar-sized club as Chelsea, with similar pressures, not a player from a smaller club than Chelsea."
Alonso's tactical vision and Lacroix's rise
Desailly did acknowledge that the transfer makes tactical sense for Alonso, who favours playing with three central defenders. He noted that Lacroix's experience in a back three under Oliver Glasner at Palace will be highly beneficial.
"Alonso likes to play with three at the back. He wants to implement his ideas and his philosophy with a back three," Desailly explained. "I think it’s a good move for him and a good move for Chelsea. Lacroix is an international player, playing in a magnificent team that Didier Deschamps has assembled. I cannot criticise an international player who has represented France at the World Cup."
Lacroix has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving at Selhurst Park from Wolfsburg in 2024. The Frenchman was instrumental in helping the Eagles win the 2024-25 FA Cup and Conference League last season.
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A new era at Stamford Bridge
With his medical complete, official confirmation of the £52m transfer is expected in the coming days. Chelsea fans will soon see if Alonso’s tactical masterplan can bring immediate success back to west London.
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