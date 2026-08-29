Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C4-CHELSEA-NOAHAFP
Yosua Arya

Chelsea flop set for Bundesliga switch as RB Leipzig edge closer to permanent transfer agreement

Transfers
RB Leipzig
M. Guiu
Chelsea
Premier League
Bundesliga

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is closing in on a permanent transfer to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig after being excluded from Xabi Alonso's squad. The 20-year-old forward is expected to leave Stamford Bridge following a frustrating campaign hampered by limited league minutes.

  • Leipzig close in on Guiu

    Leipzig are on the verge of agreeing a deal in principle to sign Chelsea striker Guiu, as per The Athletic. While the transfer is not yet officially complete, all parties firmly expect the move to go through without any complications.

    The 20-year-old is preparing to leave Stamford Bridge permanently after falling entirely out of favour. Chelsea initially demanded a fee of around £25 million for the Spanish forward, but the club opted to lower their valuation earlier this week to facilitate his departure.

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Axed from Alonso's plans

    Guiu’s exit became inevitable after head coach Alonso omitted him from Chelsea’s squad for their first two matches of the season - against Fulham in the Premier League and Luton Town in the League Cup. The manager has made it abundantly clear that the young attacker does not feature in his long-term tactical plans.

    The impending transfer marks a surprisingly swift end to Guiu's time in West London. He signed a six-year contract in July 2024 after Chelsea activated a €6 million release clause to prise him away from Barcelona, where the La Masia academy graduate had managed just seven senior appearances.

  • A frustrating loan

    Guiu endured a turbulent domestic campaign last year, making just eight Premier League appearances and securing a solitary league start. Chelsea initially loaned him to Sunderland, but that spell was cut abruptly short after less than a month to cover a sudden centre-forward crisis at Stamford Bridge.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Chelsea's striker revamp

    Guiu is now set to become the third recognised striker to depart Stamford Bridge during the current transfer window. He follows in the footsteps of Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap, who recently sealed permanent moves to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest respectively.

    Chelsea have heavily restructured their attacking options ahead of the new Premier League campaign. Joao Pedro has firmly established himself as the club's undisputed first-choice striker, while summer arrivals Emmanuel Emegha and Danny Welbeck have travelled to provide fresh competition in the final third.

Bundesliga
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA